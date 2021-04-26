People at a rally against hate and violence against Asians protest in the Chinatown area of Manhattan, New York last month.On Sunday an Asian man was attacked in East Harlem, police said. Photo: AP People at a rally against hate and violence against Asians protest in the Chinatown area of Manhattan, New York last month.On Sunday an Asian man was attacked in East Harlem, police said. Photo: AP
People at a rally against hate and violence against Asians protest in the Chinatown area of Manhattan, New York last month.On Sunday an Asian man was attacked in East Harlem, police said. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Police search for attacker who left Asian man in critical condition in New York

  • The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head
  • Police did not release the victim’s name, but news outlets identified him as Yao Pan Ma, a restaurant worker who lost his job because of the pandemic

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:20am, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People at a rally against hate and violence against Asians protest in the Chinatown area of Manhattan, New York last month.On Sunday an Asian man was attacked in East Harlem, police said. Photo: AP People at a rally against hate and violence against Asians protest in the Chinatown area of Manhattan, New York last month.On Sunday an Asian man was attacked in East Harlem, police said. Photo: AP
People at a rally against hate and violence against Asians protest in the Chinatown area of Manhattan, New York last month.On Sunday an Asian man was attacked in East Harlem, police said. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE