People at a rally against hate and violence against Asians protest in the Chinatown area of Manhattan, New York last month.On Sunday an Asian man was attacked in East Harlem, police said. Photo: AP
Police search for attacker who left Asian man in critical condition in New York
- The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head
- Police did not release the victim’s name, but news outlets identified him as Yao Pan Ma, a restaurant worker who lost his job because of the pandemic
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
