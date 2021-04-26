People gather outside the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York where a private memorial for late US rapper DMX was held on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Loved ones remember hip-hop artist DMX at New York memorial celebration
- The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and actor released hip-hop songs such as Ruff Ryders’ Anthem and Party Up (Up in Here)
- DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9 after suffering what officials called a catastrophic cardiac arrest
Topic | United States
