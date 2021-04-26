Chloe Zhao, left, and Charlene Swankie arrive on the red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Chloe Zhao, left, and Charlene Swankie arrive on the red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Chloe Zhao, left, and Charlene Swankie arrive on the red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Academy Awards
World /  United States & Canada

Celebrities return to the red carpet as Academy Awards kick off in Hollywood

  • Chloe Zhao, whose drama Nomadland is tipped to win best picture, was among the nominees emerging from long isolation on Sunday to take part in Tinseltown’s biggest night
  • Some of the guests on the red carpet aside from the actors and actresses wore masks, and interviewers kept their social distance from their subjects

Reuters
Updated: 7:27am, 26 Apr, 2021

