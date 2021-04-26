Customers shop for a gun at a store in Illinois. File photo: AFP Customers shop for a gun at a store in Illinois. File photo: AFP
US supreme court to consider right for people to carry a handgun in public

  • A New York gun-rights group and two people say the state is violating their constitutional rights by issuing carry licences only to those who can show a special need for protection
  • The case will put the US Supreme Court justices in the middle of one of the country’s most fractious debates

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:15pm, 26 Apr, 2021

