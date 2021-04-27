Andy Kim, left, and Chuck Schumer at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Washington DC on Tuesday. Photo: AP Andy Kim, left, and Chuck Schumer at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Washington DC on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Andy Kim, left, and Chuck Schumer at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Washington DC on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

politico | US congressman Andy Kim is recruiting Asian-Americans to run for political office

  • Of the shootings at an Atlanta spa last month, Kim said ‘It was a very deliberate, targeted effort to go after Asian-American businesses’
  • Kim is restarting a leadership PAC he quietly opened in October to recruit Asian-Americans and other candidates of colour to run for political office

Topic |   Donald Trump
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 6:48am, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Andy Kim, left, and Chuck Schumer at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Washington DC on Tuesday. Photo: AP Andy Kim, left, and Chuck Schumer at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Washington DC on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Andy Kim, left, and Chuck Schumer at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Washington DC on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE