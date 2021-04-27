Visitors look at Kanye West’s Grammy-worn Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype sneakers on display during a Sothebys auction preview in Hong Kong on April 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 trainers shatter records, selling at auction for US$1.8 million
- The shoes beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s which sold for US$615,000 in August 2020 at a Christie’s auction
- ‘The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale ever,’ auction house Sotheby’s said
