Visitors look at Kanye West’s Grammy-worn Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype sneakers on display during a Sothebys auction preview in Hong Kong on April 17. Photo: EPA-EFE Visitors look at Kanye West’s Grammy-worn Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype sneakers on display during a Sothebys auction preview in Hong Kong on April 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Visitors look at Kanye West’s Grammy-worn Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype sneakers on display during a Sothebys auction preview in Hong Kong on April 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kanye West
World /  United States & Canada

Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1 trainers shatter records, selling at auction for US$1.8 million

  • The shoes beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s which sold for US$615,000 in August 2020 at a Christie’s auction
  • ‘The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale ever,’ auction house Sotheby’s said

Topic |   Kanye West
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:57am, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors look at Kanye West’s Grammy-worn Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype sneakers on display during a Sothebys auction preview in Hong Kong on April 17. Photo: EPA-EFE Visitors look at Kanye West’s Grammy-worn Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype sneakers on display during a Sothebys auction preview in Hong Kong on April 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
Visitors look at Kanye West’s Grammy-worn Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype sneakers on display during a Sothebys auction preview in Hong Kong on April 17. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE