Glenda Brown Thomas shows a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jnr, who was was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies. Photo: AP
Police ‘executed’ black man Andrew Brown Jnr in North Carolina shooting, lawyers say
- Andrew Brown Jnr was killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants
- He was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on car steering wheel, lawyers say
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Glenda Brown Thomas shows a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jnr, who was was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies. Photo: AP