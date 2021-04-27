Jarrod Powell (pictured) was arrested on April 27, 2021 on suspicion of attacking an Asian man in East Harlem, New York City. The victim, Yao Pan Ma, was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition and later placed into a medically-induced coma. Photo: Crime Stoppers/NYPD handout
US man in New York arrested over attack on Chinese-American man that left him in a coma
- Jarrod Powell was charged with two counts of felony assault in the attack on Yao Pan Ma
- Ma, who was kicked repeatedly in the head, was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he remains in a coma on Tuesday, officials say
