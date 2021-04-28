US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration’s coronavirus disease response outside the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration’s coronavirus disease response outside the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration’s coronavirus disease response outside the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Citing ‘stunning’ coronavirus progress, Joe Biden lifts US outdoor mask guidelines

  • Fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks for outdoor activities like walking and hiking, say US president and health officials
  • The updated health advice comes as more than half of all adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Updated: 2:57am, 28 Apr, 2021

