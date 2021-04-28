An undated photograph shows a US Navy Seal during an operation in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP / Department of Defence An undated photograph shows a US Navy Seal during an operation in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP / Department of Defence
An undated photograph shows a US Navy Seal during an operation in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP / Department of Defence
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US Navy Seals to shift focus from counterterrorism to global threats

  • The new plan cuts the number of US Seal platoons by as much as 30 per cent and increases their size to make the teams more lethal
  • There will also be a new screening process for the US Navy’s elite warriors to get higher-quality leaders, in the wake of scandals that have rocked the force

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:03am, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An undated photograph shows a US Navy Seal during an operation in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP / Department of Defence An undated photograph shows a US Navy Seal during an operation in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP / Department of Defence
An undated photograph shows a US Navy Seal during an operation in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP / Department of Defence
READ FULL ARTICLE