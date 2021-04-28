An undated photograph shows a US Navy Seal during an operation in Afghanistan. Photo: AFP / Department of Defence
US Navy Seals to shift focus from counterterrorism to global threats
- The new plan cuts the number of US Seal platoons by as much as 30 per cent and increases their size to make the teams more lethal
- There will also be a new screening process for the US Navy’s elite warriors to get higher-quality leaders, in the wake of scandals that have rocked the force
