Canada’s Klinaklini glacier and the adjacent icefield lost about 15 gigatons of water from 2000-2019, scientists say. Photo: Brian Menounos via AP
World’s glaciers melting faster than ever, with US and Canada hardest hit
- Glaciers are losing over 328 billion tons of ice and snow a year – enough melt flowing into oceans to put Switzerland under almost 24 feet of water annually
- Some smaller glaciers are vanishing completely, as the burning of coal, oil and gas warms global temperatures, a scientist says
Topic | Climate change
Canada’s Klinaklini glacier and the adjacent icefield lost about 15 gigatons of water from 2000-2019, scientists say. Photo: Brian Menounos via AP