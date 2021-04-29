Canada’s Klinaklini glacier and the adjacent icefield lost about 15 gigatons of water from 2000-2019, scientists say. Photo: Brian Menounos via AP Canada’s Klinaklini glacier and the adjacent icefield lost about 15 gigatons of water from 2000-2019, scientists say. Photo: Brian Menounos via AP
Canada’s Klinaklini glacier and the adjacent icefield lost about 15 gigatons of water from 2000-2019, scientists say. Photo: Brian Menounos via AP
Climate change
World’s glaciers melting faster than ever, with US and Canada hardest hit

  • Glaciers are losing over 328 billion tons of ice and snow a year – enough melt flowing into oceans to put Switzerland under almost 24 feet of water annually
  • Some smaller glaciers are vanishing completely, as the burning of coal, oil and gas warms global temperatures, a scientist says

Associated Press
Updated: 2:00am, 29 Apr, 2021

