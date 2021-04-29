Apple thrived through the coronavirus pandemic as home-bound consumers stocked up on electronic devices and signed up for paid apps and services. Photo: Reuters Apple thrived through the coronavirus pandemic as home-bound consumers stocked up on electronic devices and signed up for paid apps and services. Photo: Reuters
Apple results soundly beat Wall Street targets as China sales nearly double

  • The US tech giant unveiled US$90 a billion share buy-back as customers continued to upgrade to 5G iPhones and snapped up new Mac models
  • Sales and profits were US$89.6 billion and US$1.40 per share for the quarter, compared with estimates of $77.4 billion and 99 cents per share

Reuters
Updated: 5:02am, 29 Apr, 2021

