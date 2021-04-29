Bodycam footage shows police officers attempting to take 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez into custody on April 19 in Alameda, California. Photo: Alameda Police Department via AP
Echoes of George Floyd: Mario Gonzalez, 26, dies after being pinned to ground by police
- Gonzalez stopped breathing as he was held face down for more than five minutes, in a scuffle with officers that was recorded on video
- The incident took place hours before jury deliberations began in the high-profile trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck, killing him
