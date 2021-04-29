US Vice-President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) applaud as US President Joe Biden addresses Congress. Photo: AFP US Vice-President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) applaud as US President Joe Biden addresses Congress. Photo: AFP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) applaud as US President Joe Biden addresses Congress. Photo: AFP
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden speech: women make US history as Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris flank US president for address to Congress

  • US President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress breaks historic glass ceiling
  • Two women – the vice-president and House speaker – sit behind president for first time in US history

Topic |   US Politics
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:05am, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) applaud as US President Joe Biden addresses Congress. Photo: AFP US Vice-President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) applaud as US President Joe Biden addresses Congress. Photo: AFP
US Vice-President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) applaud as US President Joe Biden addresses Congress. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE