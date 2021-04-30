US agencies are investigating two possible incidents that appear similar to “Havana syndrome”, including one near the White House. Photo: Reuters
US investigating possible directed-energy attack near White House
- Agencies are reportedly looking into two cases with similarities to the mysterious ‘Havana syndrome’ that affected US diplomats in China and Cuba
- More than 40 diplomats as far back as 2016 have reported nausea, headache, dizziness and other unexplained symptoms
Topic | United States
