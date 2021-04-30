US agencies are investigating two possible incidents that appear similar to “Havana syndrome”, including one near the White House. Photo: Reuters US agencies are investigating two possible incidents that appear similar to “Havana syndrome”, including one near the White House. Photo: Reuters
US investigating possible directed-energy attack near White House

  • Agencies are reportedly looking into two cases with similarities to the mysterious ‘Havana syndrome’ that affected US diplomats in China and Cuba
  • More than 40 diplomats as far back as 2016 have reported nausea, headache, dizziness and other unexplained symptoms

Reuters
Updated: 4:22am, 30 Apr, 2021

