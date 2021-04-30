Lady Gaga sings the national anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington in January. Photo: TNS
Five arrested over violent snatching of Lady Gaga’s dogs
- The US pop star’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a gunshot wound sustained during the February robbery
- The woman who returned the French bulldogs was among those arrested in connection with the crime
