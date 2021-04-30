Charges against Ghislaine Maxwell (pictured with Jeffrey Epstein) are announced at a press conference in New York in July 2020. Photo: AFP
Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell with ‘black eye’ prompts questions from judge
- The UK socialite, who is accused of enabling Epstein’s sex abuses, may have got the bruise when shielding her eyes from prison guards’ flashlights, lawyer says
- The judge overseeing the case has asked prosecutors to explain Maxwell’s treatment by jail officials
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Charges against Ghislaine Maxwell (pictured with Jeffrey Epstein) are announced at a press conference in New York in July 2020. Photo: AFP