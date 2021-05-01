US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press conference in Washington. Photo: TNS US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press conference in Washington. Photo: TNS
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press conference in Washington. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

China climate cooperation not a ‘favour’ to US, says Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan

  • Sullivan says it is unclear if Beijing will fully follow through on its commitments to reduce emissions
  • He says China is ‘taking note’ of high projected US growth, reinvigorated US alliances, and Biden’s ambitious infrastructure and research investment plans

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:24am, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press conference in Washington. Photo: TNS US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press conference in Washington. Photo: TNS
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press conference in Washington. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE