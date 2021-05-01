British actress Esme Bianco arrives for the Game of Thrones eighth season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York in April 2018. Photo: AFP
Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual abuse
- She says the singer deprived her of food and sleep, gave her alcohol and drugs, locked her up, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to rape her
- On another occasion, Manson allegedly chased Bianco with an axe, cut her with a ‘Nazi knife’, then posted pictures of the wound online
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
