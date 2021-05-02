Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis died on Saturday at the age of 89. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning star of Moonstruck, dies at age of 89
- Dukakis died on Saturday morning in her home in New York City, according to her agent. A cause of death was not immediately released
- Dukakis’ recent projects included the 2019 TV miniseries Tales of the City and the upcoming film Not to Forget
Topic | Cinema
