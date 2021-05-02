Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis died on Saturday at the age of 89. Photo: Getty Images / AFP Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis died on Saturday at the age of 89. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning star of Moonstruck, dies at age of 89

  • Dukakis died on Saturday morning in her home in New York City, according to her agent. A cause of death was not immediately released
  • Dukakis’ recent projects included the 2019 TV miniseries Tales of the City and the upcoming film Not to Forget

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:37am, 2 May, 2021

Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis died on Saturday at the age of 89. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
