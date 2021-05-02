Due to the legal row, Fortnite fans using iPhones or other Apple devices no longer have access to the latest game updates. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
Fortnite maker set for epic court fight with Apple over its App Store control
- The firms will be debating whether Apple has the right to set ground rules, control payment systems and remove apps from its marketplace that fail to comply
- Apple booted Fortnite from its online mobile marketplace last year after Epic released an update that dodged revenue sharing with the iPhone maker
