The SpaceX capsule leaves the International Space Station on May 1, 2021. Photo: Nasa via AP
Four astronauts leave International Space Station on SpaceX craft after six-month mission
- Nasa live-stream footage showed the Crew Dragon capsule moving off into the dark as it began its journey back to Earth, its rear engines lighting up in small flashes
- The departure was initially scheduled for Wednesday but postponed twice due to forecasts of bad weather at the splash down site
Topic | Space
