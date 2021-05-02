The SpaceX capsule leaves the International Space Station on May 1, 2021. Photo: Nasa via AP The SpaceX capsule leaves the International Space Station on May 1, 2021. Photo: Nasa via AP
Four astronauts leave International Space Station on SpaceX craft after six-month mission

  • Nasa live-stream footage showed the Crew Dragon capsule moving off into the dark as it began its journey back to Earth, its rear engines lighting up in small flashes
  • The departure was initially scheduled for Wednesday but postponed twice due to forecasts of bad weather at the splash down site

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:58pm, 2 May, 2021

