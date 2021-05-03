Selena Gomez will host the Vax Live concert at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Selena Gomez will host the Vax Live concert at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Vax Live concert in Los Angeles celebrates coronavirus campaign in US and abroad

  • Selena Gomez will host the event, chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with performances from Jennifer Lopez and Foo Fighters
  • The audience will be made up of fully vaccinated health care staff and other essential workers

Tribune News Service
Updated: 5:55am, 3 May, 2021

