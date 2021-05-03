Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument off the San Diego coast on Sunday. Photo: AP Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument off the San Diego coast on Sunday. Photo: AP
Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument off the San Diego coast on Sunday. Photo: AP
Mexico
World /  United States & Canada

Two dead and 23 injured after boat capsizes off western US coast

  • A fire department spokesman said it was possible the group had been in a type of small boat used by people smugglers
  • At the scene near the Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego, there was a ‘large debris field’ of broken wood and other items in the waters

Topic |   Mexico
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:51am, 3 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument off the San Diego coast on Sunday. Photo: AP Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument off the San Diego coast on Sunday. Photo: AP
Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument off the San Diego coast on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE