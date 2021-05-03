Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument off the San Diego coast on Sunday. Photo: AP
Two dead and 23 injured after boat capsizes off western US coast
- A fire department spokesman said it was possible the group had been in a type of small boat used by people smugglers
- At the scene near the Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego, there was a ‘large debris field’ of broken wood and other items in the waters
Topic | Mexico
Wreckage and debris from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument off the San Diego coast on Sunday. Photo: AP