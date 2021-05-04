The attacker, thought to be a woman in her 50s, was wearing black jeans and a black tank top, police said. Photo: TNS
Asian woman bashed in head with hammer in New York after being told to take off mask
- The NYPD is investigating the attack as a possible hate crime, the latest in a string of bias-fuelled attacks against Asian victims in the city
- The victim, 31, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition with cuts to her head
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
