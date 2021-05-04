The attacker, thought to be a woman in her 50s, was wearing black jeans and a black tank top, police said. Photo: TNS The attacker, thought to be a woman in her 50s, was wearing black jeans and a black tank top, police said. Photo: TNS
Asian woman bashed in head with hammer in New York after being told to take off mask

  • The NYPD is investigating the attack as a possible hate crime, the latest in a string of bias-fuelled attacks against Asian victims in the city
  • The victim, 31, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition with cuts to her head

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:29am, 4 May, 2021

