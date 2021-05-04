US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks to reporters in Washington in April. Photo: AP
politico | With ‘big lie’ rebuke of Donald Trump, Liz Cheney stokes Republican rift
- The congresswoman swiped back at the ex-president’s new attempt to push the false claim that he won the election last November
- Cheney become a top target of Trump and his allies after she was the top ranking Republican to vote to impeach him after the Capitol attack in January
Topic | Donald Trump
US congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks to reporters in Washington in April. Photo: AP