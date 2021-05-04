Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are splitting up after 27 years of marriage. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are ending their marriage
- ‘We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives,’ they said in a joint statement on Twitter
- The decision was made after ‘a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship’, the statement said
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are splitting up after 27 years of marriage. Photo: EPA-EFE