The Pentagon launched an initiative to investigate the suspected directed-energy attacks last year. Photo: TNS
politico | Trump’s acting Pentagon chief urges Biden to tackle directed-energy attacks: ‘It’s an act of war’
- US officials are increasingly sounding the alarm about the suspected attacks, which cause symptoms similar to ‘Havana syndrome’
- Victims report lasting headaches, loss of hearing and balance, ringing and pressure in the ears, fatigue, and sometimes long-term brain damage
