politico | Trump’s acting Pentagon chief urges Biden to tackle directed-energy attacks: ‘It’s an act of war’

  • US officials are increasingly sounding the alarm about the suspected attacks, which cause symptoms similar to ‘Havana syndrome’
  • Victims report lasting headaches, loss of hearing and balance, ringing and pressure in the ears, fatigue, and sometimes long-term brain damage

POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 5:49am, 4 May, 2021

