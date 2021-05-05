US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden’s new coronavirus goal: 70 per cent of US adults to get one vaccine dose by Independence Day
- The target takes into account the challenges of getting shots into the arms of people who are hesitant about getting immunised
- ‘You do need to get vaccinated,’ the US president says to younger Americans who think they don’t need to be inoculated
