A bottle of Petrus that went into space is displayed at the University of Bordeaux Institut des Sciences de la Vigne et du Vin (Institute of Vine & Wine Science) in March. Photo: AFP
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Wine aged on International Space Station expected to sell for US$1 million

  • A seven-figure price tag would make the bottle of Petrus 2000 that spent 14 months in orbit the most expensive wine ever sold
  • In a blind tasting, researchers observed ‘remarkable differences in the colour, aroma and taste components’ compared to an equivalent vintage left on Earth

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:29am, 5 May, 2021

