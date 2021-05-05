A bottle of Petrus that went into space is displayed at the University of Bordeaux Institut des Sciences de la Vigne et du Vin (Institute of Vine & Wine Science) in March. Photo: AFP
Wine aged on International Space Station expected to sell for US$1 million
- A seven-figure price tag would make the bottle of Petrus 2000 that spent 14 months in orbit the most expensive wine ever sold
- In a blind tasting, researchers observed ‘remarkable differences in the colour, aroma and taste components’ compared to an equivalent vintage left on Earth
