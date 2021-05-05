Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is shown in a combination of police booking photos after a jury in April found him guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections via Reuters
Derek Chauvin seeks new trial after conviction for murder of George Floyd
- The ex-policeman’s lawyer says the court abused its discretion, and the verdict should be impeached because of jury misconduct
- Floyd, a black man, had died after the white officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes
