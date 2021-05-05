A screen grab from an unclassified video taken by US Navy pilots shows an interactions with an “unidentified aerial phenomena”. Image: US Department of Defence via AFP
politico | Pentagon watchdog opens new probe into US military’s handling of UFOs
- The investigation comes as Congress awaits a public report, due next month, from a host of national security agencies on the issue
- There has been a spate of UFO sightings in recent years involving high performance aircraft that have violated military airspace
Topic | UFOs and Extraterrestrial Life
