US President Joe Biden, accompanied by from left, Vice-President Kamala Harris, senators Mazie Hirono and Mark Takano, congresswomen Judy Chu and Grace Meng, speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Executive Committee at the White House. Photo: AFP
politico | Asian-Americans are the least likely to hold elected office in US
- Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders are the fastest growing demographic in US
- But both groups account for less than 1 per cent of all elected US leaders
Topic | US Politics
US President Joe Biden, accompanied by from left, Vice-President Kamala Harris, senators Mazie Hirono and Mark Takano, congresswomen Judy Chu and Grace Meng, speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Executive Committee at the White House. Photo: AFP