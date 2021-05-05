Former president Donald Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Former president Donald Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
Donald Trump launches tweet-style blog ahead of Facebook ban ruling

  • Move comes before decision from Facebook oversight board on whether to uphold Trump’s indefinite suspension from platform
  • Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter, and other sites after his supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6

DPA
Updated: 10:36am, 5 May, 2021

