A general view of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket booster at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin targets July launch for first space tourism flight
- One seat on the New Shepard spacecraft will go to the winning bidder of a five-week online origin
- Blue Origin is protesting a US$2.9 billion contract that Nasa awarded to rival SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk
