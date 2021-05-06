A general view of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket booster at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in April 2017. Photo: Reuters A general view of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket booster at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Space
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin targets July launch for first space tourism flight

  • One seat on the New Shepard spacecraft will go to the winning bidder of a five-week online origin
  • Blue Origin is protesting a US$2.9 billion contract that Nasa awarded to rival SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk

Reuters
Updated: 3:10am, 6 May, 2021

