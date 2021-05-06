US says it supports coronavirus vaccine patent waiver

US President Joe Biden told reporters he would talk about the waiver later on Wednesday.

India and South Africa, two nations struggling to contain fresh outbreaks of Covid-19, have been urging WTO members to temporarily suspend rules on IP rights, arguing that it would be the most efficient and equitable way to address vaccine shortages in poor countries.

The US is not the only country that until now has withheld support for the waiver. The European Union, Britain, Japan, Switzerland, Brazil and Norway also have resisted the push. However, supporters of the waiver argue that US leadership on the issue could help sway other holdouts. The timing for approval of the waiver depends on how soon member states can find agreement.

“Given what is at stake, this is the best chance for the WTO to be able to come together to deliver something that is going to help people and make a difference,” Tai said.

The move has been opposed by drug makers, who say the waiver plan is ineffective. They argue that few countries have the capacity to produce more vaccines even if they knew the formulas. Also, there is limited global supply of the materials needed, and building new factories with the necessary technology to produce the vaccines could take years, they say.

As the US inoculations advanced and outbreaks diminished in recent weeks, the White House has come under pressure from progressive Democrats and public health advocates to take a stance after deliberating on the issue while India in particular suffers from surging deaths and infections.

As inter-agency discussions were ongoing, Tai also met CEOs of all vaccine producing companies and held calls with members of Congress and other stakeholders in civil society and public health.

At a WTO meeting on Wednesday, India and South Africa agreed to revise their proposal, first introduced in October, to present to members for a meeting tentatively scheduled for the second half of May.

A spokesman for the WTO told reporters that Okonjo-Iweala is heartened by the willingness of India and South Africa to address other countries’ concerns in their redrafted proposal.

In coming up with a US position, Tai and the Biden team had to balance competing stakeholder views to ensure any outcome on the issue would save lives while not stifling innovation.

While progressive lawmakers, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have pushed the White House to support the waiver, the pharmaceutical industry has argued that handing over vaccine technology to China and Russia would hurt their ability to compete.

In April, Tai called on the pharmaceutical industry to make sacrifices.

“The desperate needs that our people face in the current pandemic provide these companies with an opportunity to be the heroes they claim to be – and can be,” she said at a virtual conference at the WTO.

“As governments and leaders of international institutions, the highest standards of courage and sacrifice are demanded of us in times of crisis. The same needs to be demanded of industry.”