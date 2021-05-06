Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is seen with a lion in a still from Netflix documentary Tiger King. Photo: Neflix via TNS Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is seen with a lion in a still from Netflix documentary Tiger King. Photo: Neflix via TNS
Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is seen with a lion in a still from Netflix documentary Tiger King. Photo: Neflix via TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Tiger King star Carole Baskin launches cat-themed cryptocurrency: $CAT

  • The digital currency allows fans to buy merchandise or online experiences from the animal right activist’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary
  • Prices start at US$5 for what is described as a ‘fan token’

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 7:33am, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is seen with a lion in a still from Netflix documentary Tiger King. Photo: Neflix via TNS Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is seen with a lion in a still from Netflix documentary Tiger King. Photo: Neflix via TNS
Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is seen with a lion in a still from Netflix documentary Tiger King. Photo: Neflix via TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE