Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is seen with a lion in a still from Netflix documentary Tiger King. Photo: Neflix via TNS
Tiger King star Carole Baskin launches cat-themed cryptocurrency: $CAT
- The digital currency allows fans to buy merchandise or online experiences from the animal right activist’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary
- Prices start at US$5 for what is described as a ‘fan token’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is seen with a lion in a still from Netflix documentary Tiger King. Photo: Neflix via TNS