The Facebook independent oversight board’s decision fanned allegations that the tech industry is biased against conservatives. Photo: Reuters
politico | Facebook’s US political nightmare deepens
- The ruling that’s keeping Donald Trump off Facebook is spawning new threats from Republicans
- Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg face as much as six more months of public wrangling over controversy
Topic | US Politics
The Facebook independent oversight board’s decision fanned allegations that the tech industry is biased against conservatives. Photo: Reuters