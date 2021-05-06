Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut to anyone who presents their Covid-19 vaccination card at one of its stores. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Americans offered free beer and doughnuts to get vaccinated
- Americans offered perks as demand for shots drops off markedly
- US President Joe Biden wants 70 per cent of adults vaccinated by July 4
