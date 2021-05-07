US President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak at an event in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden’s team likely to proceed with Donald Trump’s China investment ban
- The restrictions involve companies linked to the Chinese military, which include three of the country’s biggest telecoms firms
- The blacklist is not a sore point only in China but also on Wall Street, which has urged the Biden administration to completely roll back the ban
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak at an event in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters