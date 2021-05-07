A representative for former US president Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with the suspended accounts. Photo: TNS A representative for former US president Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with the suspended accounts. Photo: TNS
A representative for former US president Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with the suspended accounts. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Donald Trump ban

  • The accounts were set up to share messages the former US president is posting on a new page on his website
  • Trump had been banned permanently from the platform after a deadly attack on the US Capitol by his supporters

Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:46am, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A representative for former US president Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with the suspended accounts. Photo: TNS A representative for former US president Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with the suspended accounts. Photo: TNS
A representative for former US president Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with the suspended accounts. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE