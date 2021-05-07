A representative for former US president Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with the suspended accounts. Photo: TNS
Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Donald Trump ban
- The accounts were set up to share messages the former US president is posting on a new page on his website
- Trump had been banned permanently from the platform after a deadly attack on the US Capitol by his supporters
