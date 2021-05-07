Students embrace after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on Thursday. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP
US schoolgirl shoots three before teacher disarms her
- The sixth-grader pulled a gun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds, wounding two fellow students and a custodian
- The injuries are not life threatening, though the two younger victims will remain in hospital overnight
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Students embrace after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on Thursday. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP