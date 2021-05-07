Students embrace after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on Thursday. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP Students embrace after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on Thursday. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Students embrace after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on Thursday. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP
World /  United States & Canada

US schoolgirl shoots three before teacher disarms her

  • The sixth-grader pulled a gun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds, wounding two fellow students and a custodian
  • The injuries are not life threatening, though the two younger victims will remain in hospital overnight

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:00am, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students embrace after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on Thursday. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP Students embrace after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on Thursday. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP
Students embrace after a school shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho on Thursday. Photo: The Idaho Post-Register via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE