Patrick Thompson charged with attempted murder after knife attack on two elderly Asian women at San Francisco bus stop

  • Man with history of mental illness attacked the two women as they waited for a bus in San Francisco
  • Family of eldest victim sets up GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses

Associated Press
Updated: 2:05pm, 7 May, 2021

