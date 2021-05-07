Chui Fong Eng, 85, was stabbed in the right arm and the blade entered her chest. Photo: GoFundMe
Patrick Thompson charged with attempted murder after knife attack on two elderly Asian women at San Francisco bus stop
- Man with history of mental illness attacked the two women as they waited for a bus in San Francisco
- Family of eldest victim sets up GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses
