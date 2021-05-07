Thailand-born medical student Natty Jumreornvong. Photo: AP
‘We’re not bringing you the virus’: Asian-American medical workers’ battle with Covid-19 and racism
- Health professionals feel the anguish of being racially targeted because of the coronavirus while toiling to keep people from dying of it
- ‘Despite the fact that I can and have saved lives under stressful conditions, none of this protects me from racist vitriol,’ Dr Amy Zhang says
