Thailand-born medical student Natty Jumreornvong. Photo: AP Thailand-born medical student Natty Jumreornvong. Photo: AP
Thailand-born medical student Natty Jumreornvong. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

‘We’re not bringing you the virus’: Asian-American medical workers’ battle with Covid-19 and racism

  • Health professionals feel the anguish of being racially targeted because of the coronavirus while toiling to keep people from dying of it
  • ‘Despite the fact that I can and have saved lives under stressful conditions, none of this protects me from racist vitriol,’ Dr Amy Zhang says

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:25pm, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Thailand-born medical student Natty Jumreornvong. Photo: AP Thailand-born medical student Natty Jumreornvong. Photo: AP
Thailand-born medical student Natty Jumreornvong. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE