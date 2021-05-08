US President Joe Biden speaks about the April jobs report at the White House on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden speaks about the April jobs report at the White House on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Disappointing US jobs report shows far weaker employment growth than expected

  • Economists had expected nearly a million jobs to be added, but US non-farm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs last month
  • Biden says ‘long way to go’ in economic recovery, but dismisses Republican claims that enhanced unemployment benefits were putting a drag on employment figures

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:58am, 8 May, 2021

