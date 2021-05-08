On Wednesday, the US and other G7 countries expressed support in a joint statement for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in WHO forums. Photo: Reuters
US urges WHO to invite Taiwan to annual meeting, a move opposed by China
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there is ‘no reasonable justification’ for the island’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly later this month
- Taiwan offers ‘valuable contributions and lessons’ from its response to global health issues, the top US diplomat adds
