On Wednesday, the US and other G7 countries expressed support in a joint statement for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in WHO forums. Photo: Reuters On Wednesday, the US and other G7 countries expressed support in a joint statement for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in WHO forums. Photo: Reuters
On Wednesday, the US and other G7 countries expressed support in a joint statement for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in WHO forums. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
World /  United States & Canada

US urges WHO to invite Taiwan to annual meeting, a move opposed by China

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there is ‘no reasonable justification’ for the island’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly later this month
  • Taiwan offers ‘valuable contributions and lessons’ from its response to global health issues, the top US diplomat adds

Topic |   Taiwan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 5:53am, 8 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
On Wednesday, the US and other G7 countries expressed support in a joint statement for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in WHO forums. Photo: Reuters On Wednesday, the US and other G7 countries expressed support in a joint statement for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in WHO forums. Photo: Reuters
On Wednesday, the US and other G7 countries expressed support in a joint statement for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in WHO forums. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE