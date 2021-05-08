85-year-old Chui Fong was stabbed in an attack in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. Photo: GoFundMe 85-year-old Chui Fong was stabbed in an attack in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. Photo: GoFundMe
85-year-old Chui Fong was stabbed in an attack in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. Photo: GoFundMe
World /  United States & Canada

Patrick Thompson, accused of stabbing of two elderly Asian women, refuses to leave cell for court hearing

  • Chui Fong Eng, 85, was stabbed in the right arm, and the blade entered her chest; the other victim is in her 60s
  • District Attorney Chesa Boudin says he will prosecute the case himself, in what the San Francisco Police Officers Association calls a ‘political stunt’

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:25am, 8 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
85-year-old Chui Fong was stabbed in an attack in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. Photo: GoFundMe 85-year-old Chui Fong was stabbed in an attack in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. Photo: GoFundMe
85-year-old Chui Fong was stabbed in an attack in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. Photo: GoFundMe
READ FULL ARTICLE