85-year-old Chui Fong was stabbed in an attack in San Francisco on March 4, 2021. Photo: GoFundMe
Patrick Thompson, accused of stabbing of two elderly Asian women, refuses to leave cell for court hearing
- Chui Fong Eng, 85, was stabbed in the right arm, and the blade entered her chest; the other victim is in her 60s
- District Attorney Chesa Boudin says he will prosecute the case himself, in what the San Francisco Police Officers Association calls a ‘political stunt’
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
