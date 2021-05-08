The Proud Boys were among the mob who stormed the US Capitol on January 6. File photo: Reuters The Proud Boys were among the mob who stormed the US Capitol on January 6. File photo: Reuters
Proud Boys got over US$80,00 in donations from Chinese-Americans a month before Capitol attack

  • The amount was sent as part of a crowdfunding effort to help the far-right group pay for medical expenses after a clash with BLM protesters
  • Donors said they contributed because they felt that the US was under attack from communism

Business Insider
Updated: 8:29pm, 8 May, 2021

