Fuel tanks at a Colonial Pipeline breakout station in Woodbine, Maryland, US on Saturday. A cyberattack forced the shutdown of 5,500 miles of Colonial Pipeline's sprawling interstate system. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cybersecurity
Major US fuel pipeline forced to shut down after being targeted in cyberattack

  • The Colonial Pipeline ships petrol and jet fuel from the Gulf coast of Texas to the populous East Coast
  • In a statement the company said it was the ‘victim of a cybersecurity attack’ and that in response it took its systems offline

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:27am, 9 May, 2021

