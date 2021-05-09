Fuel tanks at a Colonial Pipeline breakout station in Woodbine, Maryland, US on Saturday. A cyberattack forced the shutdown of 5,500 miles of Colonial Pipeline's sprawling interstate system. Photo: EPA-EFE
Major US fuel pipeline forced to shut down after being targeted in cyberattack
- The Colonial Pipeline ships petrol and jet fuel from the Gulf coast of Texas to the populous East Coast
- In a statement the company said it was the ‘victim of a cybersecurity attack’ and that in response it took its systems offline
