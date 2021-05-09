People attend an Asian-American anti-violence protest in New York on March 30. Photo: AFP
US police search for man accused of assaulting restaurant worker and using anti-Asian slurs
- Police said two employees approached the man outside the restaurant after he left without paying his bill
- When one employee began recording the man, he pushed the other employee to the ground and ran off, police said
Topic | United States
